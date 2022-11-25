 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado’s game today at Nashville has been postponed

A water main break in Nashville has put both of their weekend games in doubt

By JacobWeindling
/ new
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche were scheduled to play at the Nashville Predators today, but the NHL just announced that the game has been postponed “due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena.” If you are curious as to whether this has happened before, longtime vice-president of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and chairman of Colorado’s chapter Terry Frei said this was a first for him.

Videos from inside Bridgestone Arena show a significant buildup of water, with reporters on the scene saying it is about 3-4 inches deep and as much as 3 feet in some areas.

No makeup date for the Avs and Predators has been announced yet, and Nashville’s game at home against Columbus tomorrow is also currently in doubt.

Loading comments...