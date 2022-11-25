Colorado’s game today at Nashville has been postponed

The Colorado Avalanche were scheduled to play at the Nashville Predators today, but the NHL just announced that the game has been postponed “due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena.” If you are curious as to whether this has happened before, longtime vice-president of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and chairman of Colorado’s chapter Terry Frei said this was a first for him.

Never ever heard of game postponed by water main break, as has happened with Avs at Nashville today. — Terry Frei (@TFrei) November 25, 2022

Videos from inside Bridgestone Arena show a significant buildup of water, with reporters on the scene saying it is about 3-4 inches deep and as much as 3 feet in some areas.

BRIDGESTONE FLOODED: Video shot by Hayden Linfoot shows the impact of a water main break inside the arena. The @NHL officially postponed today’s game. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/l8O97yACX1 — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 25, 2022

More video from Hayden — looks like the team store is impacted too. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/HfWbVLHzME — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 25, 2022

No makeup date for the Avs and Predators has been announced yet, and Nashville’s game at home against Columbus tomorrow is also currently in doubt.