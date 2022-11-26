Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Reverse Retro night against Stars

Colorado Avalanche: (11-6-1) Opponent: Dallas Stars (12-6-1) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: ALT, BSSW Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent Beat: Defending Big D

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are all set for their weekend matchup at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Colorado secured the victory the last time these two teams met via the shootout. In the end, only Mikko Rantanen would score, and Alexandar Georgiev denied all three shootout attempts for Dallas.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche lost to the Canucks last time on the scoresheet, but also in terms of roster players lost. The Avalanche seemingly cannot catch a break on the injury front. Evan Rodrigues took a stick to the leg and was in noticeable pain before heading to the room and not returning to the ice.

Tonight's lineup will hardly be a shadow of the roster Colorado wants to put on the ice in the future. That doesn't mean they can't find success behind some of the game's best players. Keep an eye on Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar in this crucial divisional game. Also, let us know what you think of the debut of this season's Reverse Retro gear!

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Oskar Olausson — Alex Newhook — Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O'Connor

Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Sampo Ranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson

Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson

Note: Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Conor McGahey of Altitude sports that we could expect defender Samuel Girards to return 'as soon as Dallas.' His return would be significant for a team lacking scoring and defensive depth.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are likely unhappy with how they lost to the Avalanche earlier in the week but pleased with stealing the OT point. Forward Jason Robertson scored two goals and pushed his point streak to 12 games, but his late-game heroics weren't enough to put the Stars past a banged-up Avalanche squad.

We were graced with a Jamie Benn and Josh Manson tilt last time these teams met; we might see Benn seeking some revenge after Manson got the better of him in the fight. I'd expect a more physical contest than usual tonight.

"THE MANIMAL ATE JAMIE BENN ALIVE!!!"



Listen to @ConorMcGahey's call on the Josh Manson vs Jamie Benn fight early the 2nd period between Colorado and Dallas!@Avalanche | @DallasStars | #GoAvsGo | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/bJ3o4OtFRj — 92.5 FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) November 22, 2022

Projected Lineup:

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Denis Gurianov

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea

Joel Kiviranta — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening

Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Goaltending

Colorado will start Alexandar Georgiev between the pipes. Georgie has been good for Colorado, especially against the Central Division, with a record of 3-1-1. That is a good sign for the future of the Avalanche.

I expect Scott Wedgewood will get the nod now that he has returned from injury. He is listed as a 'game-time decision, but usual starter Jake Oettinger needs a spell, having played last night, so it won’t be him in the net tonight.