Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are all set for their weekend matchup at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Colorado secured the victory the last time these two teams met via the shootout. In the end, only Mikko Rantanen would score, and Alexandar Georgiev denied all three shootout attempts for Dallas.
Projected Lineup:
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Oskar Olausson — Alex Newhook — Martin Kaut
Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor
Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Sampo Ranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson
Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson
Note: Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Conor McGahey of Altitude sports that we could expect defender Samuel Girards to return ‘as soon as Dallas.’ His return would be significant for a team lacking scoring and defensive depth.
