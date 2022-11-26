Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are all set for their weekend matchup at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Colorado secured the victory the last time these two teams met via the shootout. In the end, only Mikko Rantanen would score, and Alexandar Georgiev denied all three shootout attempts for Dallas.

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Oskar Olausson — Alex Newhook — Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor

Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Sampo Ranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson

Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson

Note: Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Conor McGahey of Altitude sports that we could expect defender Samuel Girards to return ‘as soon as Dallas.’ His return would be significant for a team lacking scoring and defensive depth.

