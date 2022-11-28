Morning Flurries: Just keep finding ways

All Avalanche
- Colorado sits in second in the Central Division after beating the leading-Dallas Stars for the second time in a week. They just keep finding ways to win despite their situation. (Mile High Hockey)
- What did we learn this week between the two games between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars? (The Athletic)
- Alex Galchenyuk continues to shine with the Colorado Eagles on a PTO. Will he get a shot with the Avs soon? (Denver Post)
- Galchenyuk might have his chance because injuries continue to hamper the Avs. The new name added to the injury list is Evan Rodrigues, out 2-4 weeks (NHL.com).
Down Below
- The Seattle Kraken. They continue to look like a great hockey team. This time, they beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 (The Seattle Times).
- Riley Sheahan was placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract due to not wanting to report to the Buffalo Sabres AHL-affiliate Rochester Americans (Buffalo News).
- Some disturbing news has come out about the departure of Rachel Doerrie from the Vancouver Canucks organization, with a hefty complaint.
Rachel Doerrie shares a complaint filed on her behalf against the #Canucks, related to her departure from the organization.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 27, 2022
Doerrie alleges she was improperly treated, particularly by assistant GM Emilie Castonguay. Plenty of detail in the filing below. https://t.co/tA6JG4mko1
