Morning Flurries: Just keep finding ways

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

All Avalanche

  • Colorado sits in second in the Central Division after beating the leading-Dallas Stars for the second time in a week. They just keep finding ways to win despite their situation. (Mile High Hockey)
  • What did we learn this week between the two games between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars? (The Athletic)
  • Alex Galchenyuk continues to shine with the Colorado Eagles on a PTO. Will he get a shot with the Avs soon? (Denver Post)
  • Galchenyuk might have his chance because injuries continue to hamper the Avs. The new name added to the injury list is Evan Rodrigues, out 2-4 weeks (NHL.com).

Down Below

  • The Seattle Kraken. They continue to look like a great hockey team. This time, they beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 (The Seattle Times).
  • Riley Sheahan was placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract due to not wanting to report to the Buffalo Sabres AHL-affiliate Rochester Americans (Buffalo News).
  • Some disturbing news has come out about the departure of Rachel Doerrie from the Vancouver Canucks organization, with a hefty complaint.

