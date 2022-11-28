Avalanche sign Alex Galchenyuk, Martin Kaut to miss trip

The Colorado Avalanche announced today they had signed Alex Galchenyuk to an NHL deal. He had been on a PTO with the Colorado Eagles but now has been promoted to the NHL level due to the variety of injuries.

Galchenyuk, 28, had been on a PTO with the Avalanche during the preseason as he looked for a new NHL team after his departure from the Arizona Coyotes. He was quickly released by the Avs during his PTO, seeming to signal he wasn’t cut out to be with the organization.

However, it was later revealed he’d suffered an LBI which left him out for an extended period of time. Colorado had mentioned wanting to bring him back once he recovered from his injury.

He would return to the organization, however with the AHL-Eagles. On another PTO he signed back on November 10, Galchenuyuk has taken every chance he could get up in Loveland. In seven games, he’s recorded three goals and four assists with 20 SOG.

Galchenyuk has received several positive comments from both head coaches in the organization, Jared Bednar and Greg Cronin. With the multitude of injuries the Avs currently face, the hope was Galchenyuk could quickly get into a rhythm and be available for a call-up for his offensive prowess.

Greg Cronin on Alex Galchenyuk who is here on an AHL PTO: "I'm just giving marching orders to get him comfortable playing centerman and responsible away from the puck. He’s got a history of scoring. He's been an offensive player." — Meghan Angley (@rightbyroy) November 20, 2022

Galchenyuk quickly after being signed to his 1-year, $750K AAV deal was on the ice for Avalanche practice Monday morning donning the No. 47. He had slotted into the third line center position, providing better depth within the organization. The hope is he’ll be influential for all the new, different and young faces within the team right now - including on the power play.

While this was the biggest news to come out of Monday morning, Martin Kaut was noticeably missing from the ice at practice. This is due to the fact he’s currently sick. Therefore, he will be missing the long road trip the Avs are about to embark on where they’re visiting the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Kaut will be replaced by another Eagle - with options again severely limited. The new name called up is Jean Luc-Foudy, called up in his replacement and in line for his own NHL debut. It will be the second NHL debut within a week for Colorado, garnering interest across the board for this highly-rated prospect.

