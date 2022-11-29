 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Chaos

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

All Avalanche

  • The first of chaotic things was the addition of Alex Galchenyuk, who has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. (Denver Post)
  • With the news of Galchenyuk being signed from his PTO to an NHL contract from the Colorado Eagles, also came the news of Martin Kaut missing the upcoming road trip starting tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Who is his replacement? (Mile High Hockey)
  • While Galchenyuk is just here now, he isn’t just along for the ride. (DNVR)

Down Below

