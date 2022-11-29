Morning Flurries: Chaos

All Avalanche
- Missed yesterday’s edition of Morning Flurries? Catch up on it here. (Mile High Hockey)
- The first of chaotic things was the addition of Alex Galchenyuk, who has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. (Denver Post)
- With the news of Galchenyuk being signed from his PTO to an NHL contract from the Colorado Eagles, also came the news of Martin Kaut missing the upcoming road trip starting tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Who is his replacement? (Mile High Hockey)
- While Galchenyuk is just here now, he isn’t just along for the ride. (DNVR)
Down Below
- The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers played a chaotic, controversial and wild game Monday night. With it all but wrapped up, the Oilers came back with seconds to go and eventually won in overtime. (Copper and Blue)
- The New Jersey Devils just keep on winning, their most recent win against the New York Rangers 5-3 Monday night. How will they do as arguably the best team in the NHL? (All About That Jersey)
- In Central Division news which is meaningful for the Avs, the Dallas Stars continue to shine with another win to keep their lead in the division, this time against the St. Louis Blues. (Defending Big D)
