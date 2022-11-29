Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets (6:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets play tonight at the Canada Life Centre in their second meeting of the season. Both are among the best Western teams, with almost identical records. Winnipeg stole the OT point the last time these two teams collided in Colorado.
The Avalanche have been riding the wave of an injury bug but have done so gracefully. Some young players have contributed, and Colorado’s stars have been just as dominant as ever.
Most career goals in Quebec Nordiques/Colorado @Avalanche franchise history (1979-80 to present):— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 27, 2022
625- Joe Sakic
456- Michel Goulet
380- Peter Stastny
375- Milan Hejduk
252- Anton Stastny
248- Nathan MacKinnon (Scoring in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars)
248- Gabriel Landeskog pic.twitter.com/lgLhfuf5Pi
The Jets are fresh off a 7-2 route against the Chicago Blackhawks and are enjoying a two-game win streak.
Projected Lineup:
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor
Alex Galchenyuk — Alex Newhook — Jean-Luc Foudy
Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Anton Blidh
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson
Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson
Note: We will see the Colorado Avalanche debut for both Jean-Luc Foudy and Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk is the latest installment of Avalanche reclamation projects. Hopefully, it works out.
