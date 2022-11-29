Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets (6:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets play tonight at the Canada Life Centre in their second meeting of the season. Both are among the best Western teams, with almost identical records. Winnipeg stole the OT point the last time these two teams collided in Colorado.

The Avalanche have been riding the wave of an injury bug but have done so gracefully. Some young players have contributed, and Colorado’s stars have been just as dominant as ever.

Most career goals in Quebec Nordiques/Colorado @Avalanche franchise history (1979-80 to present):

625- Joe Sakic

456- Michel Goulet

380- Peter Stastny

375- Milan Hejduk

252- Anton Stastny

248- Nathan MacKinnon (Scoring in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars)

248- Gabriel Landeskog pic.twitter.com/lgLhfuf5Pi — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 27, 2022

The Jets are fresh off a 7-2 route against the Chicago Blackhawks and are enjoying a two-game win streak.

Our very own Mile High Hockey Lab will broadcast a live reaction to tonight's first period! Be sure to tune into the MHHL YouTube channel at 6 p.m. to watch alongside our crew!

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor

Alex Galchenyuk — Alex Newhook — Jean-Luc Foudy

Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Anton Blidh

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson

Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson

Note: We will see the Colorado Avalanche debut for both Jean-Luc Foudy and Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk is the latest installment of Avalanche reclamation projects. Hopefully, it works out.

