The little things lead to a blowout loss for Colorado

Lab #6: Adrian, Evan, Ezra, and Jackie watch the first period of the Avalanche and Jets contest and react live!

By AdrianHernandez
@AdoHernandez27
Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to the Mile High Hockey Lab! In this episode, Adrian, Evan, Jackie, and Ezra react in real-time to the Avalanche and Jets contest in Winnipeg!

The Avalanche lost for various reasons, as is predictable anytime you get shutout, much less defeated 5-0. Adrian did point out that an early swing could have drastically changed the game's outlook.

Alex Galchenyuk and Jean-Luc Foudy made their Colorado Avalanche debut against the Jets. The Foudy and Newhook combo looked promising. Foudy was noticeably engaged early on, creating quality chances for his fellow linemates. On the other hand, Alex Galchenyuk's play wasn't all that noticeable. Perhaps a few games to get familiar with the speed and system can change that. Let us know what you think in the comments!

