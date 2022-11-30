The little things lead to a blowout loss for Colorado

Welcome to the Mile High Hockey Lab! In this episode, Adrian, Evan, Jackie, and Ezra react in real-time to the Avalanche and Jets contest in Winnipeg!

The Avalanche lost for various reasons, as is predictable anytime you get shutout, much less defeated 5-0. Adrian did point out that an early swing could have drastically changed the game's outlook.

Alex Newhook fanned on a one-time chance then Jean-Luc Foudy was called for tripping in the same shift.



The subsequent PPG gave WPG the early 1-0 lead. It could and should have been 1-0 Avs.



It’s the little things. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/05g9eskwn0 — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) November 30, 2022

Alex Galchenyuk and Jean-Luc Foudy made their Colorado Avalanche debut against the Jets. The Foudy and Newhook combo looked promising. Foudy was noticeably engaged early on, creating quality chances for his fellow linemates. On the other hand, Alex Galchenyuk's play wasn't all that noticeable. Perhaps a few games to get familiar with the speed and system can change that. Let us know what you think in the comments!

A lot of players went unnoticed last night but @EzraParter noticed Alex Galchenyuk didn’t make much of an impact in his Avalanche debut. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6nn7J3L92e — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) November 30, 2022

You can watch every Mile High Hockey Lab episode LIVE on our new YouTube Channel and join in on the conversation via the chat feature! Adrian will announce all LIVE broadcasts on Twitter, so give Mile High Hockey Lab a follow there as well!

Please subscribe on your preferred listening platform and share with your fellow Avalanche fans!