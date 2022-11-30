The major effect of injuries on the Avalanche

Does anyone have bug spray? If so does it work on an injury bug? If so, it’d be great to have.

The Colorado Avalanche were outclassed Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, with a ton of AHL-players in their lineup. Even those who came in to replace those who are injured - Martin Kaut in particular - is out right now too. What will they do to deal with it?

This is depressing pic.twitter.com/uqe2aVNhoI — AJ Haefele (@returnofaj) November 30, 2022

We’ve seen a number of debuts already this year: Oskar Olausson, Shane Bowers (who was injured in his own debut) and Jean-Luc Foudy last night. The Eagles are going through injuries themselves with Ben Meyers just returning to action and Mikhail Maltsev looking to be out long-term after his leg gave out on him.

We should see more debuts from those in the AHL should they be needed. Ben Tardif, Cal Burke, or Charles Hudon could be the next names up should anyone else go down on the Avs in a forward role. Olausson could return after his one-game spell, along with Meyers once he’s healthy.

Defensively, Brad Hunt remains the big name still down in Loveland with a good chunk of NHL time. Outside of Hunt remains Derek Englund who had a reputation up with the Avs earlier this season to say the least, along with Keaton Middleton. Might as well rename the team the Colorado Avaleagles for the time being.

The good news for the Avs however? Valeri Nichushkin, Bowen Byram, and Darren Helm are all returning to the ice this week and skating en route to returning from their injuries. While they are still some time away from returning, reinforcements are coming for Colorado.

Boy, are they needed. We don’t need many forgetful performances as we saw against the Jets for the rest of this season.