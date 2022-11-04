Colorado Avalanche Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 4-4-1 The Opponent: Columbus Blue Jackets (3-7-0) Time: Noon MT Watch: Altitude, NHL Network Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Jackets Cannon (@jacketscannon)

The Colorado Avalanche have been off all week preparing for back to back games against the Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland, and today the first one finally happens. After blowing a 3-0 lead in Long Island before heading overseas, the Avalanche will look to bounce back by extending Columbus’ early season losing streak to 4 straight Ls.

Both teams have spent the week exploring Tampere with their Finnish stars, Mikko Rantanen and Patrick Laine, and should be ready to showcase the NHL in front of a crowd that is expected to be equal parts Avs and Jackets fans.

Can the Avs young forwards earn more ice time with strong play in Europe? Will Cale Makar get back in the goal column after a refreshing week in Finnish saunas? Which Finn has a stronger showing in their home country, Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, or third string goalie Justus Annunen.

Hopefully not Annunen, he shouldn’t play. Let us know how you think the game is going in the comments!

Projected Lineup

Evan Rodrigues (9) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Alex Newhook (18) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Mikhail Maltsev (57) - Martin Kaut (61)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Josh Manson (42)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

