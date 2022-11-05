Colorado Avalanche Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 5-4-1 The Opponent: Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0) Time: Noon MT Watch: Altitude, NHL Network Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Jackets Cannon (@jacketscannon)

We are just one hour away from Game 2 of the NHL Global Series. This afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche will wrap up the series - both overseas and for the season - against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Avs wound up on top 6-3 Friday afternoon, but it was far from pretty. Despite going up 3-0, Colorado gave up three unanswered before pulling away in the third period thanks to hat-trick heroics from the home-crowd favorite Mikko Rantanen.

Will he have something magical up his sleeve again? What about his Finnish partner and/or opponent in Artturi Lehkonen and Patrik Laine? Will Pavel Francouz step up to the plate in his first start overseas? Plenty of questions will be answered this afternoon, so follow along!

Projected Lineup

Evan Rodrigues (9) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Alex Newhook (18) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Mikhail Maltsev (57) - Martin Kaut (61)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Josh Manson (42)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Note: Nichushkin again is a game-time decision. If he can’t go, expect Jacob MacDonald or Kurtis MacDermid to slot in.

