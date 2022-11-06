Peter McNab passes away

Altitude TV and the Colorado Avalanche announced Sunday afternoon that color analyst Peter McNab had passed away at the age of 70.

The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the McNab family asks for privacy during this unimaginably difficult time. pic.twitter.com/fdnQ9zD1dL — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) November 6, 2022

McNab, aged 70, had just beaten cancer after being diagnosed with it last year. He continued to call games while in treatment with Marc Moser by his side through chemotherapy and through remission.

McNab played 965 games in his career with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils. In his 14-year playing career, he recorded 363 goals and 450 assists - mostly with the Bruins. His best season came in the 1976-77 season with Boston, recording 38 goals and 48 assists.

After his playing time ended, he immediately jumped into the TV world, first starting off with the Devils in 1987-88, where in his first year he won an Emmy Award. He then came over the work with the Avalanche in their inaugural season in 1995-96 and had been there ever since.

During his time in Colorado, he also voiced over famous events including three straight Winter Olympics from 1998-2006. McNab was an influence both on and off the ice for several years within the hockey world.

His status as a legend in the game of hockey earned him a spot in the Class of 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. His memory will never be forgotten in the hockey world and engrained forever in the Hall of Fame.

McNab was entering his 27th season covering the Avalanche and was noticeably absent from Altitude’s coverage of this weekend’s NHL Global Series. He called his final game on October 22 where his beloved Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. McNab will be dearly missed by everyone in the KSE world.

Rest in peace, Peter. Thank you for everything.