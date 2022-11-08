Morning Flurries: MacKinnon named second star of the week

All Avalanche
- Despite only playing in two games over the last week Nathan MacKinnon was named the second star of the week by the NHL for his seven assists gathered over the weekend.
Stars forward Jason Robertson, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson are the NHL 3 Stars of the Week.https://t.co/EBrg9HRnU9— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 7, 2022
- The Global Series in Finland was a success for the Colorado Avalanche in picking up two wins but also for everyone involved as well.
- And, here’s a good story shared by Mikko Rantanen about his rookie year with the Avs.
Mikko Rantanen about his rookie dinner and how the team mayde him tell a joke about Jarome Iginla #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/mj61oZbPST— siri (@s1rihtwt) November 7, 2022
Down Below
- Halloween was last week but some fun pictures are still rolling in including this one from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sidney Crosby was Ted Lasso for Halloween!— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 7, 2022
I hope he walked around the team party saying, "I believe in ghosts, but more importantly, I believe they need to believe in themselves."
Geno posted this photo of the Big Three to his Instagram account (Tanger is a preying mantis). pic.twitter.com/vUu0ILTgHT
- Old friend Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Washington Capitals debut after getting claimed on waivers several days, did not get on the scoresheet, but laid out Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers.
First look at Nicolas Aube-Kubel in Caps gear #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/lAJ5lyq2q7— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 7, 2022
Things dropped by Nicolas Aube-Kubel:— Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) November 8, 2022
- The Stanley Cup
- Evander Kane
pic.twitter.com/3uEdBPzQGJ
- Has the time come for some of the league’s aging teams?
The season is young. But the Blues, Capitals and Penguins are a combined 12-18-4.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 7, 2022
Wait, what?
Aging perennial winners are stumbling out of the gate. But as Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall told @PierreVLeBrun, it's not time to panic — yet:https://t.co/A4x2oySko9 pic.twitter.com/upXr9gNdTH
- Here’s a lovely tribute to our dear departed Peter McNab from the Boston Bruins prior to their game against the St. Louis Blues.
A beautiful tribute for former #NHLBruins great Peter McNab pic.twitter.com/xihKDY7BO1— Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) November 8, 2022
