Morning Flurries: MacKinnon named second star of the week

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Practice Sessions Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Despite only playing in two games over the last week Nathan MacKinnon was named the second star of the week by the NHL for his seven assists gathered over the weekend.
  • The Global Series in Finland was a success for the Colorado Avalanche in picking up two wins but also for everyone involved as well.
  • And, here’s a good story shared by Mikko Rantanen about his rookie year with the Avs.

Down Below

  • Halloween was last week but some fun pictures are still rolling in including this one from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • Old friend Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Washington Capitals debut after getting claimed on waivers several days, did not get on the scoresheet, but laid out Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers.
  • Has the time come for some of the league’s aging teams?

