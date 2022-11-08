Injury updates on Valeri Nichushkin, Bowen Byram, and Sam Girard

The Colorado Avalanche's early season injury luck has to be some of the worst in the league.

On Tuesday, November 8, Jared Bednar announced that the Avalanche would be without three more key players, in addition to the already injured Gabriel Landeskog and Darren Helm.

#Avs could make a solid lineup out of players hurt.



Landeskog-Helm-Nichushkin

Girard-Byram https://t.co/ot6qyKoAuw — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 8, 2022

Bednar announced that the Avs would be without the teams leading goal scorer Valeri Nichushkin for about a month. Nichushkin had surgery on his ankle for an injury that kept him from playing in Colorado’s last four games and was previously labeled by Bednar as day-to-day.

It was also announced that Bowen Byram was now week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Byram was slated to play in Colorado’s second game of the Global Series but was a last-minute scratch after warmups. With Byram’s concussion history, it is a big relief that this injury has nothing to do with his head.

To finish off the list of players out with injury Sam Girard was labeled as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Unfortunately for the Avs, they are now hitting a portion of their schedule in which they play practically every other day. This means more games missed for the three aforementioned players. Not only that, but November is an especially tough month for the Avs in terms of the quality of competition. They face teams that made the playoffs last season in eight of their ten matchups.

Fortunately for the Avs, none of these injuries are long-term. Or at least not for now.

This will be a big test for this Avalanche team. We have seen in years past they can persevere through injury problems, but it will still take quite an effort from the squad. Good teams find their way through adversity. Let’s see what this Avalanche team has.