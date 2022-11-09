Mile High Hockey Lab #4: Avalanche of Injuries

Welcome to the Mile High Hockey Lab! In this week’s episode, Adrian, Jackie, Ezra, and Jacob discuss the week’s upcoming matchups, how the roster might change to handle recent injury news, and more.

With injuries hitting both the defensive and offensive side of this Avalanche roster, Jared Bednar will have to do his best to make things work for the next couple of weeks. Our very own Jacob Weindling was worried about defensive depth in the event of injuries heading into the season.

The Avalanche have some notable matchups in the upcoming week. One of which will be against rival St. Louis Blues on Monday evening. Jackie Kay suggests that the Avalanche and Blues simply don’t like each other and that the rivalry is still a go despite roster changes. Jordan Binnington is almost guaranteed to get the start in what will be a must-see contest that will be the first between the two clubs since the Avalanche eliminated the Blues from the second round of the playoffs.

