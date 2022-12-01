Colorado Eagles three stars for November

The injury carousel keeps spinning for both the Colorado Avalanche and their minor league affiliate Colorado Eagles yet both keep winning. The Eagles enjoyed a very successful month of November going 10-1-1m are 13-5-1 overall and have currently won seven in a row despite having a different lineup every single night. Now missing nine of the players from their opening night lineup it is the next man up mentality and everyone who has played has been part of the success but there are several standouts to recognize.

First Star - Jonas Johansson (6-3-0, 2.01 GAA, .932 SV%)

He did not make his season debut until the very end of October but has been a steady trajectory upward since then as Johansson has provided stability in net while the Eagles have endured such lineup inconsistency and adversity. Currently Johansson is on a six-game win streak with a 1.66 GAA and a .942 save percentage over that span. He is seeing the puck well and should provide the Avalanche a good option if they need it. His counterpart in net Justus Annunen has played well too winning his last four straight starts as well.

Second Star - Jean-Luc Foudy (18GP, 5G, 9A, 14P)

Continuing on what seems to be a nightly highlight reel, Jean-Luc Foudy once again earned a star of the month and a well-deserved call up to the Avalanche. With seven points in November at nearly a point-per-game Foudy has found consistency along with a more mature game. He is one of the best producers in Loveland and combines his skillful creativity with a tenacity that will hopefully help him claim a NHL job one day.

Fouds puts us on top, where we should be #EaglesCountry pic.twitter.com/rYLQ0UquWH — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) November 27, 2022

Third Star - Oskar Olausson (18 GP, 4G, 5A, 9P)

The 2021 first round pick scored seven points in the month of November including his first multi-goal game which led to yet another first recall from the Avalanche to make an NHL debut. Olausson’s best attribute is his shot which he’s shown off several times. All the injuries and recalls have allowed Olausson a more steady offensive role and he has rewarded the team with points in addition to improving his game defensively and on the forecheck.