Morning Flurries: Warmer days ahead

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories in the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
New York Rangers v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Jack Dempsey/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • The Colorado Avalanche is starting to get some people to return to the ice. Most recently, Valeri Nichushkin was the most recent to return to the game last night in a losing effort (Mile High Hockey).
  • Cal Burke, another one of the Colorado Eagles that have been called up and made his NHL debut. He was sent back down to the Eagles after last night's game. Could this mean a sign of something more?
  • Despite the injuries and looking-to-be-close returns of Darren Helm and Artturi Lehkonen, could the Avs make moves elsewhere to bring in talent? (NHL Rumors)

Down Below

  • Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabres has a fun, unique goal song to get into the spirit of the season.
  • Things are obviously going great for the Philadelphia Flyers, where John Tortorella benched Tony DeAngelo.

