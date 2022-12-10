Morning Flurries: Warmer days ahead

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche is starting to get some people to return to the ice. Most recently, Valeri Nichushkin was the most recent to return to the game last night in a losing effort (Mile High Hockey).
- Cal Burke, another one of the Colorado Eagles that have been called up and made his NHL debut. He was sent back down to the Eagles after last night's game. Could this mean a sign of something more?
ROSTER UPDATE:— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 10, 2022
We have reassigned Cal Burke to the @ColoradoEagles. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OdSsGc4YEh
- Despite the injuries and looking-to-be-close returns of Darren Helm and Artturi Lehkonen, could the Avs make moves elsewhere to bring in talent? (NHL Rumors)
Down Below
- Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabres has a fun, unique goal song to get into the spirit of the season.
JEFF! SKINNER!— Die By The Blade (@diebytheblade) December 10, 2022
Jeff Skinner has apparently changed his goal song, from Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance with Somebody” to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
And it’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/hXwTxnKWEI
- Things are obviously going great for the Philadelphia Flyers, where John Tortorella benched Tony DeAngelo.
Flyers have clarified that DeAngelo is a healthy scratch tonight.— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 9, 2022
- Meanwhile, we might’ve had the biggest of the season last night between the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins. (ESPN)
