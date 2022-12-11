Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues (1:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 13-10-2 St. Louis Blues: 12-15-0 Time: 1:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: St. Louis Game Time (@StLouisGameTime)

We’re one hour away from puck drop for this Sunday afternoon matinee! Luckily for those in the Colorado area, we are able to watch this one on TV! ESPN has coverage of this afternoon’s game which actually has a good amount of meaning behind it.

Because of the current Colorado Avalanche slide and the slow start to the season for the St. Louis Blues, both sit close in the standings. The Blues can continue to try and climb back up into the playoff race while trying to drag the Avs out of the playoff race. Hence, this afternoon’s game is more important than ever. Luckily for Colorado, a good face on the first line looks to be back.

Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Mikko Rantanen (96) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Charles Hudon (54) - Ben Meyers (59) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Andrew Cogliano (11) - Jacob MacDonald (26)

Sam Girard (49) - Cale Makar (8)

Devon Toews (7) - Erik Johnson (6)

Brad Hunt (17) - Andreas Englund (88)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!