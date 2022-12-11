Not desperation time in Colorado

Welcome to the Mile High Hockey Lab! In this episode, Adrian, Evan, and Jackie talk about Injury return timelines, what to expect from this patch-work roster, and more!

Given the current situation, I think the Avalanche will take the OT point against the Rangers with open arms. Points are crucial anytime a roster is this depleted. Drop too many games, and it could be too little too late on this entire season. We aren’t there yet, thankfully.

Evan thinks the Avalanche may have rushed Valeri Nichushkin back into the lineup due to being so thin in terms of NHL talent. Let us know if you agree in the comments!

@LLou1e believes that Valeri Nichushkin’s return timeline may have been accelerated due to such a injury ridden lineup! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/tDu7cNEV4E — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) December 11, 2022

You can watch every Mile High Hockey Lab episode LIVE on our new YouTube Channel and join in on the conversation via the chat feature! Adrian will announce all LIVE broadcasts on Twitter, so give Mile High Hockey Lab a follow there as well!