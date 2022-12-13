 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Francouz answers Avs fans

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Columbus Blue Jackets v Colorado Avalanche Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • We did our best to try and break down the return timelines for all Colorado Avalanche players currently on the shelf. [Mile High Hockey]
  • On the lengthy injury list and if that’s the price of winning a Stanley Cup or just a coincidence. [Denver Post]
  • Pavel Francouz is a always gem as he answered some fan questions. Peep the response to our own Eddie Bleau!

Down Below

  • It’s that time of year with the World Junior Championship just around the corner. Team Canada has finalized their roster with the presumed first overall pick in the upcoming draft headlining the group hoping to defend their gold medal.
  • Avalanche prospect defenseman Sean Behrens is at team USA camp ahead of their final selections and is expected to make the team in his final year of eligibility.
  • There’s never an offseason for trade speculation as Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is the latest to get kicked around in the rumor mill.

Loading comments...