Morning Flurries: Francouz answers Avs fans

- We did our best to try and break down the return timelines for all Colorado Avalanche players currently on the shelf. [Mile High Hockey]
- On the lengthy injury list and if that’s the price of winning a Stanley Cup or just a coincidence. [Denver Post]
- Pavel Francouz is a always gem as he answered some fan questions. Peep the response to our own Eddie Bleau!
Who wants to hear more dad jokes?#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Sy0FCNNdSd— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 12, 2022
- It’s that time of year with the World Junior Championship just around the corner. Team Canada has finalized their roster with the presumed first overall pick in the upcoming draft headlining the group hoping to defend their gold medal.
Hockey Canada has released their finalized 2023 World Juniors roster.— J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) December 12, 2022
- Avalanche prospect defenseman Sean Behrens is at team USA camp ahead of their final selections and is expected to make the team in his final year of eligibility.
USA WJC camp roster:— Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) December 5, 2022
F: Blake, Brindley, Boucher, Connors, Cooley, Devine, Duke, Gauthier, Laba, Leonard, Lipkin, Chaz Lucius, Lund, McGroarty, Savage, Smith, Snuggerud, Stramel
D: Behrens, Buium, Casey, Chesley, Hreschuk, Hughes, Hutson, Mittelstadt, Ufko
- There’s never an offseason for trade speculation as Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is the latest to get kicked around in the rumor mill.
"As of right now I believe they have gone as far as they can go.."— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) December 12, 2022
.@DhaliwalSports opens the show with the latest between the #Canucks and Bo Horvathttps://t.co/h4e2SKLzpb pic.twitter.com/08ttjSv2IS
