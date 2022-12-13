Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 14-10-2 Philadelphia Flyers: 9-13-7 Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, NBCSP, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Broad Street Hockey (@broadsthockey)

After snapping a three game skid in their Sunday matinee against the St. Louis Blues, the Colorado Avalanche host the Philadelphia Flyers in Ball Arena tonight with a chance to begin a winning streak on home ice.

Following the returns of Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen last week, the Avalanche are beginning to get healthier just in time to close out the 2022 calendar year with some games against struggling teams. That starts with Philly, a team that started the season hot but cooled dramatically and is now playing about as poorly as expected before opening night.

PROJECTED LINES

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Mikko Rantanen (96) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Charles Hudon (54) - Ben Meyers (59) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Alex Newhook (18) - Jacob MacDonald (26)

Sam Girard (49) - Cale Makar (8)

Devon Toews (7) - Erik Johnson (6)

Brad Hunt (17) - Andreas Englund (88)

