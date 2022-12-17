 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Martin Kaut, Jean-Luc Foudy, and Ben Meyers are competing for a roster spot

LAB #8: Time & Patience w/Bryan Bastin

By AdrianHernandez
/ new
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This week's Mile High Hockey Lab episode was hosted by Adrian Hernandez, with Evan Liu, Jackie Kay, and Ezra Parter making up the panel! They were also joined by On The Forecheck's Bryan Bastin to discuss tonight's matchup with the Nashville Predators.

The conversation started with our poll of the week and quickly progressed into discussing who of the AHL call-ups might stick around as the Avalanche begin to get healthy again. The consensus is that Ben Meyers is the realistic choice, but most want to see Foudy get some time.

Another topic that popped up this week involved an interview Matt Duchene gave on the Empty Netters Podcast about his trade to the Senators that Evan could only describe as "bizarre."

Talking Matt Duchene transitioned nicely into a discussion with our guest Bryan Bastin about the outlook and current state of the Nashville Predators. He made an interesting observation and point in mentioning that making the playoffs in last year's campaign may have hurt the Preds.

We also took the time to discuss Eeli Tolvanen's odd departure from the Predators organization. It seems like they allowed a promising prospect to walk for nothing in return.

