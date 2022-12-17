Martin Kaut, Jean-Luc Foudy, and Ben Meyers are competing for a roster spot

This week's Mile High Hockey Lab episode was hosted by Adrian Hernandez, with Evan Liu, Jackie Kay, and Ezra Parter making up the panel! They were also joined by On The Forecheck's Bryan Bastin to discuss tonight's matchup with the Nashville Predators.

Don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch every podcast live!

The conversation started with our poll of the week and quickly progressed into discussing who of the AHL call-ups might stick around as the Avalanche begin to get healthy again. The consensus is that Ben Meyers is the realistic choice, but most want to see Foudy get some time.

Another topic that popped up this week involved an interview Matt Duchene gave on the Empty Netters Podcast about his trade to the Senators that Evan could only describe as "bizarre."

@LLou1e “Bizarre” is definitely the right word for this Matt Duchene story.



Check out today’s podcast for our complete thoughts on Duchene’s interview! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/fpWyZcGg6f — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) December 16, 2022

Talking Matt Duchene transitioned nicely into a discussion with our guest Bryan Bastin about the outlook and current state of the Nashville Predators. He made an interesting observation and point in mentioning that making the playoffs in last year's campaign may have hurt the Preds.

@BryanBastin made an intriguing suggestion on today’s cast. Did sneaking into the playoffs last season actually hurt the franchise?



Catch the whole cast and the rest of Bryan’s guest segment! https://t.co/fEiajSv47a#GoAvsGo #preds pic.twitter.com/ZUPvNXjjWz — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) December 16, 2022

We also took the time to discuss Eeli Tolvanen's odd departure from the Predators organization. It seems like they allowed a promising prospect to walk for nothing in return.

My (@AdoHernandez27) ridiculous analogy for the Tolvanen situation. @tigervixxxen with the assist lol



Seems like the Preds let a young talent walk for nothing in return, leaving us all wondering.#GoAvsGo #Preds pic.twitter.com/DoRXxGf7up — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) December 16, 2022

Please subscribe on your preferred listening platform! Every Mile High Hockey Lab episode is available the day after live broadcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Audible & more!