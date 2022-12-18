Morning Flurries: Celebrations

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche got back to winning ways, beating their Central Divison rival Nashville Predators. (Mile High Hockey)
- Matt Duchene of the previously mentioned Predators of course has history with the Avalanche. He spoke more about it on the Empty Netters podcast and we spoke about it on the most recent episode of the Mile High Hockey Lab Podcast along with plenty of other topics. (Mile High Hockey)
- While money is short, the Avs are apparently in the market for a center according to Elliotte Friedman. (Pro Hockey Rumors)
Down Below
- Alex Ovechkin continues his prowess on the hunt for history. Former Av Connor Timmins tried to get in the way, and Ovechkin had other thoughts when it came to it.
Let’s see how former Avs players are do..oh my lord #GoAvsGo https://t.co/3rAdMFibPr— Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) December 18, 2022
- Jeremey Swayman of the Boston Bruins was so freaking close to giving the NHL another wild clip to look back on for years to come.
Jeremy Swayman *inches* away from a goalie goal #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/s6GkcKl5nA— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 17, 2022
- The London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League announced the tragic passing of 18-year-old Abakar Kazbekov. We wish his family all the best as they work through this horrific time.
Loading comments...