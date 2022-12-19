Avalanche acquire Denis Malgin from Maple Leafs

The Colorado Avalanche announced a trade between themselves and the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday morning. The Avs get Denis Malgin from the Leafs, with Dryden Hunt going to the other way.

TOR has traded Denis Malgin to COL for Dryden Hunt — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 19, 2022

Hunt leaves the Avalanche organization after coming over off waivers from the New York Rangers earlier this year, replacing Lukas Sedlak who the Avs lost on waivers to the Philadelphia Flyers. Hunt had played 25 games for the Avs with one goal, a -7 rating, and 13 penalty minutes.

The other way in the deal is Malgin, 25, who was with the Flordia Panthers before going to Toronto and now Colorado. Malgin is a skilled speedster who seems to fit Colorado well on paper compared to Hunt. He may work well in this system Jared Bednar has set up with the team. We won’t know for sure until he joins the team.

Malgin has two goals and two assists in 23 games with the Leafs this season, including this breakaway goal he had against the struggling Anaheim Ducks. Malgin joins the Avalanche still needing to build some pieces to be an NHL regular but seems to have more of a chance of doing so with the Avs.

Denis Malgin will certainly fit Colorado's skill profile a little more but he's never quite put together all of the pieces to be a consistent NHL player. For Dryden Hunt, who was rapidly playing his way out of the lineup, this is fine. — AJ Haefele (@returnofaj) December 19, 2022

Malgin will likely join the team later this week and not feature Monday night against the New York Islanders, as the Leafs played last on Saturday on the road against the Washington Capitals. Malgin may be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens should it all work out. Hence, the Martin Kaut call-up for the game against the Isles makes sense.

The real question will be if Malgin stays up with the big team once he does come in and join the Avs, and if he’ll stay after players like Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog return from injury. For now, it seems like a harmless move to bring in a player more suitable for your style of play while moving from a player which didn’t fit the system all too well.

What do we think of the move Avs faithful? Let us know in the comments below!