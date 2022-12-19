Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders (7:00 p.m.)

We are one hour away from puck drop! The Colorado Avalanche host the New York Islanders to end the season series, with what will be an interesting bottom six.

The top six seems to have solidified since Evan Rodrigues’ return from injury, but half the bottom six from last game is now elsewhere. Jean-Luc Foudy and Charles Hudon were sent down to the Eagles, and Dryden Hunt was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Denis Malgin. In their places, Martin Kaut was called up to play after the Malgin trade, though he will not be able to play on the same day he was traded as he’ll need to sort out travel and visa complications.

PROJECTED LINES

Mikko Rantanen (96) – J.T. Compher (37) – Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Alex Newhook (18) – Evan Rodrigues (9) – Val Nichushkin (13)

Andrew Cogliano (11) – Ben Meyers (59) – Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) – Jacob MacDonald (26) – Martin Kaut (61)

Devon Toews (7) – Cale Makar (8)

Erik Johnson (6) – Samuel Girard (49)

Andreas Englund (88) – Brad Hunt (17)

