 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cale Makar continues to do Cale Makar things

It’s not in the way you’d expect it to be though.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
New York Islanders v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

What can’t Cale Makar do?

He’s won the Conn Smythe, the Calder, a Stanley Cup, and a Hobey Baker. He’s broken Colorado Avalanche and NHL records. His talent is immense. His resume is already full. He has so much more ahead of him at only 24 years old.

But also, he apparently can’t draw penalties. What?

Yes, you heard that right. Makar couldn’t take the guts to give the Avs a penalty. While it sounds bad, it’s actually quite sweet and shows a ton about him and who he is as a person.

During Monday night’s tightly-contested affair between the Avs and New York Islanders, in the first period, there was a bizarre and unique incident that you don’t see often. Makar was going behind the net of Alexandar Georgiev, just doing his typical Makar things. Then, well ... let the video and tweet speak for themselves.

Good guy Cale. While it probably was a good call simply because of where Mathew Barzal’s stick was on Makar’s body, he was right. The stick was nowhere near his feet for tripping, and instead up in the arm area and could’ve easily been called a hook rather than a trip.

Regardless, the referees listened to Makar’s plead to not enforce the penalty and rescinded the call. In fact, it is not the first time we have seen this. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin had a similar instance against the Vegas Golden Knights last year.

Two of the great eights were doing the right thing for the game. While the Avs were lucky this no-call didn’t come back to bite them, it sure does make for some unique content at the end of the day. You could almost see Cale’s innocence after the game, alongside his teammates, Jared Bednar and Barzal’s reactions.

Part One:

Part Two:

Nonetheless, the good sportsmanship from Makar is a nice thing to see. At the end of the day, it is just sport. It is for entertainment, it is for fun for the players and fans out there at the end of the day. It was a nice pace of change from a good young man like him.

Loading comments...