Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 17-11-2 The Opponent: Montreal Canadiens (15-15-2) Time: 6:00 p.m. Watch: Altitude, Sportsnet, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Eyes on the Prize (@HabsEOTP)

We are one hour away from puck drop! Little earlier puck drop than usual to help accommodate the large Montreal Canadiens crowd out in Quebec. Regardless, the Colorado Avalanche will go for three straight wins to end this five-game homestand.

While the Avs are without Andrew Cogliano due to an injury he suffered against the New York Islanders Monday night, it is expected he won’t be out for a long period of time. Meanwhile, there was news Nathan MacKinnon has started skating again, but is still on his original timeline to return and will not be in for tonight’s affair. Let’s see how they do without him or Cogs for the time being.

Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - Evan Rodrigues (9) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Jean-Luc Foudy (93) - Ben Meyers (59) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Martin Kaut (61) - Jacob MacDonald (26)

Cale Makar (8) - Devon Toews (7)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Andreas Englund (88) - Brad Hunt (17)

Follow along with the Tweets and comments below!