Georgiev named second star of the week

With the week officially ending early due to the mandatory three-day break, the NHL doled out some prompt holiday gifts. Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was named second star of the week with a stellar 3-0 performance including a shutout in the shootout win over the New York Islanders.
⭐⭐ Alexandar Georgiev went a perfect 3-0-0 for the week, with all three wins coming in extra time, including a 1-0 shootout victory over the Islanders Dec. 13.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jWAsEYrZFN pic.twitter.com/WIQnx7ipfH— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2022
By only allowing three goals over the course of the week while making 82 saves Georgiev posted a .965 save percentage to go along with a 0.94 GAA over the three games, all of which went into overtime. Currently the netminder is sitting just outside the NHL top 5 in major statistical categories but if the Avalanche get some of their regulars back and can play a more cohesive defensive game then Georgiev could crack the top 3 and start to get some Vezina attention. Still, what he’s been able to do to keep the team in the playoff picture through the injuries and scoring troubles is remarkable.
