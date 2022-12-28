 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Nothing to worry about it, yet

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
Colorado Avalanche v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • Tuesday night’s loss against the Arizona Coyotes gave the Colorado Avalanche a new perspective after winning four straight games before the matchup. There’s nothing to be too concerned about - well, not yet anyways.
  • There is concern about injuries though. The list continues to grow, and while reinforcements looked like they were on the way by the end of December/early January, it may no longer be the case. (Pro Hockey Rumors)
  • Some Avs media news updates: Adrian Dater has left his post at Colorado Hockey Now, being filled by DNVR’s Evan Rawal starting at the beginning of 2023. (Colorado Hockey Now)

Down Below

  • Notably, for the Avs, the St. Louis Blues (division opponent) and Toronto Maple Leafs (an upcoming opponent on NYE) played a barnburner of a game that needed an extra period to decide a winner. (Pension Plan Puppets)
  • While there will always be tension between the Avs and now Nashville Predators star Matt Duchene, there is no need to boo him for accomplishing this feat.

