Morning Flurries: Nothing to worry about it, yet

All Avalanche
- Tuesday night’s loss against the Arizona Coyotes gave the Colorado Avalanche a new perspective after winning four straight games before the matchup. There’s nothing to be too concerned about - well, not yet anyways.
- There is concern about injuries though. The list continues to grow, and while reinforcements looked like they were on the way by the end of December/early January, it may no longer be the case. (Pro Hockey Rumors)
- Some Avs media news updates: Adrian Dater has left his post at Colorado Hockey Now, being filled by DNVR’s Evan Rawal starting at the beginning of 2023. (Colorado Hockey Now)
Down Below
- Notably, for the Avs, the St. Louis Blues (division opponent) and Toronto Maple Leafs (an upcoming opponent on NYE) played a barnburner of a game that needed an extra period to decide a winner. (Pension Plan Puppets)
- While there will always be tension between the Avs and now Nashville Predators star Matt Duchene, there is no need to boo him for accomplishing this feat.
The sweetest Christmas gift— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 28, 2022
Big congrats to the Duchene family! pic.twitter.com/bDbDag9Q3R
