Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (19-12-2) The Opponent: LA Kings (20-12-6) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Jewels From the Crown

This lineup is still a shell of what it should be on paper but there is hope on the horizon with at least Nathan MacKinnon looking to return within the next handful of games. As for the rest, it’s the same story of wait and see. We did our best to handicap their timelines given Jared Bednar’s comments but much of it is still unknown.

The group taking the ice tonight should be the exact same as what showed up in Arizona. One caveat remains, however. Erik Johnson took a shot off his hand and left the morning skate early. Bednar had no update so Johnson’s availability is up in the air for now. Watch for an AHL callup if the Colorado Avalanche need an extra body for tonight against the Los Angeles Kings.

Projected Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - Evan Rodrigues (9) - Denis Malgin (81)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Ben Meyers (59) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Charles Hudon (54) - Jacob MacDonald (26)

Cale Makar (8) - Devon Toews (7)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

Andreas Englund (88) - Brad Hunt (17)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Follow along with the tweets and comments below!