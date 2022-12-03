Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 13-7-1 The Opponent: Boston Bruins (19-3-0) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, NESN, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Stanley Cup of Chowder (@cupofchowdah)

We are just a bit aways from what should be some impressive Saturday night hockey! The Colorado Avalanche head to TD Garden, the fortress of the Boston Bruins. The Bruins have not allowed any team to come to their barn and get two points, going 13-0 so far on home ice.

The Avs will look to be the first team all year to grab two points from Bean Town, and what a big two points it would be in the middle of this road trip and depleted squad. While Martin Kaut returns from illness, another falls with Josh Manson out of the lineup for Andreas Englund.

How will the Avs fare in this heated matchup? Could this be somewhat of a preview for June for the Stanley Cup Final? Let us know and follow along with the community in the comments below!

Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Martin Kaut (61)

Alex Galchenyuk (47) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Jayson Megna (12) - Jean-Luc Foudy (93)

Cale Makar (8) - Devon Toews (7)

Jacob MacDonald (26) - Sam Girard (49)

Andreas Englund (88) - Erik Johnson (6)

