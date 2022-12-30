Morning Flurries: Maybe things to worry about now

All Avalanche
- The Avs had a two-goal lead Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings and looked to be in cruise control. However, the hockey gods had other ideas with the ending of last night’s game. (Mile High Hockey)
- The Avs continue to be injured. Alex Newhook was the most recent to face an injury after leaving the Kings game for a short period of time after taking a hard hit to the head. Erik Johnson took a puck to the hand and left morning skate Thursday too, but luckily was able to play. How soon will others return to the lineup? (Mile High Hockey)
- One name from the list above, Valeri Nichushkin, has already had his timeline extended further after confirmation he re-injured his ankle.
#Avs Val Nichushkin has re-injured his surgically repaired ankle, Jared Bednar confirmed. He does not have a timeline for his return.— Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) December 28, 2022
Down Below
- Maybe the Arizona Coyotes are good. They beat another team 6-3 Thursday night, the same scoreline they beat the Avs by on Tuesday night. The team who also lost 6-3 just mere hours ago? The Avs’ next opponent: the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Pension Plan Puppets)
- Meanwhile, the World Juniors are happening right now, and it is the Connor Bedard show, as his Canadian team demolished the poor Austrians. (Sportsnet)
- The Vancouver Canucks, everybody.
Holding the puck in the zone so you can yell "Get the fuck off!!!" at the goalie who kept you in the game with 36 saves and smack his net is a very stupid way to waste half the last minute of play. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/XKuJmdt1g9— Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) December 30, 2022
