Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers (5:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers are all set for a showdown tonight at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Can the Avalanche bounce back after their frustrating defeat to the Boston Bruins? Or will Carter Hart and the new Philadelphia Flyers steal the show?

Colorado will be without yet another key component in Artturi Lehkonen, who left Saturday’s game against the Bruins with an upper-body injury. That means Charles Hudon will get the call-up from the AHL. Jean-Luc Foudy is also now out day-to-day, meaning Jared Bednar is splitting Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen from the top line to provide depth for a very AHL-heavy side.

Eagles PP goal Charles Hudon (7) assisted by Brad Hunt (8), Alex Galchenyuk (2). Eagles lead 2-0. pic.twitter.com/QDTgzVQmi3 — TEAL TOWN USA - A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) November 14, 2022

Projected Lineup:

Andrew Cogliano — Nathan MacKinnon — Logan O’Connor

Alex Newhook — Charles Hudon — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Galchenyuk — J.T. Compher — Martin Kaut

Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Anton Blidh

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson

Jacob MacDonald — Andreas Englund

Note: If this looks like an AHL roster to you, nine of the 18 players here are typically playing for the Colorado Eagles.

Let us know what you think of tonight's action in the comments!

Follow along with the Tweets here!