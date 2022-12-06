Nathan MacKinnon “to miss some time”

Nathan MacKinnon is the next name to be injured on the Colorado Avalanche. During Altitude Sports Radio’s Jared Bednar show, Bednar stated the news which Avs fans did not want to hear.

Bednar via @AltitudeSR on MacK:



“No news, the fact that he left 3-4 minutes in isn’t a good sign.”#GoAvsGo — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) December 6, 2022

He stated the superstar center would be missing some time and out of the lineup. Not much more was shared about his status, nor does he know for the time being. MacKinnon is now arguably the biggest name added to a slew of many Avalanche players out to injury (more to come on those later today or tomorrow).

MacKinnon tweaked his leg during a shot from the point that looked as if it caused him some discomfort. However, he was ruled out with an upper-body injury and took a hit from Scott Laughton before he took the shot. The hit took him into the dashers in front of the Flyers' bench around the rib area.

Here’s what happened to Nathan MacKinnon to take him out of the game for the time being #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/FEuP3tpTdq — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) December 6, 2022

MacKinnon did travel home with the team last night after their 5-3 loss to the Flyers and is receiving care from those in the organization. The Avs don’t practice until tomorrow in preparation for their next 10 of 13 games at home starting off with a rematch with the Boston Bruins. We will get more updates by then, hopefully of a good kind.