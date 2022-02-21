Colorado Avalanche Game Day: Road trip continues in Boston

The Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins will face off in a matinee contest today at TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts. The Avalanche are fresh off a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, and the Bruins just beat the Senators in overtime on Saturday. The Avalanche are dominant when playing in Boston, having lost there just twice in twenty-four years.
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Colorado provided fans with a bit of angst in their last game against the Sabres. The Sabres tied things at three goals apiece heading into the third period. Good teams find a way to win and that’s exactly what Colorado did getting a timely goal from Alex Newhook and then an empty netter from Mikko Rantanen. They will need to play better defensively in order to beat the Bruins.
This will be the first time these two teams play since the Avalanche came back to beat Boston in a game that saw Nathan MacKinnon injured early. Taylor Hall was chased around for almost the entire period after landing a hit on MacKinnon that sent MacKinnon’s own stick into his face. MacKinnon is back just less than a month after requiring facial surgery and has scored two goals in the last three games.
FORWARDS
Gabriel Landeskog - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky
Tyson Jost - JT Compher - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Darren Helm - Alex Newhook - Logan O’Connor
DEFENDERS
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Jack Johnson - Samuel Girard
Ryan Murray - Erik Johnson
BOSTON BRUINS
The Bruins will be without forward Brad Marchand who is still serving suspension time for taking a swipe at Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. Marchand is one of the NHL’s most skilled and opportunistic offensive talents so not having him against Colorado will be costly.
This isn't good from Marchand in the final minute of the game. Punch + stick swing on Jarry pic.twitter.com/yrq9Ek8o4i— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 9, 2022
Boston hopes to find some retribution today after allowing the Avalanche to stage a comeback victory the last time they met. That victory extended a Colorado Avalanche home victory streak to seventeen games and Ball Arena was ablaze. This will be the last time the Avalanche and Bruins face-off this regular season.
FORWARDS
Taylor Hall - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Jake Debrusk - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Erik Haula - Jack Studnicka - Nick Foligno
DEFENDERS
Urho Vaakanainen - Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly - Derek Forbort
GOALTENDERS
Will will likely see Darcy Kuemper in net for the Avalanche. Kuemper has come on strong as the season has progressed and looks to be the true number one that GM Joe Sakic set out to acquire. His GAA and SV% have seen significant improvement since January and are now sitting at 2.40 GAA and a .920 SV%.
Boston is going with Jeremy Swayman between the pipes. Swayman has been solid this season, posting a 2.14 GAA and a .923 SV%. He comes in having given up just three goals in his last three appearances.
Loading comments...