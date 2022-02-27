Another new BreakingT Avs product!

Our friends at BreakingT are continuing to roll out new styles for Avs fans. This is now the third new style in just a couple of weeks and this one should be a good one.

The Colorado Avalanche are used to scoring. A lot. We saw that Friday night, scoring six unanswered goals to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3. With the goal horn going off six times and fans going wild for those six goals, there were lots of celebrations going round.

This includes after the goal call from Alan Roache, with the speaker system’s celebratory “Whoop whoop!” to which the crowd repeats. Now, it’s found on products from BreakingT!

Avs fans know all too well the many traditions that go on every night in Ball Arena. Now, this is just another one that you can wear at home and at the arena. You can yell “Whoop whoop!” wearing this neat and simple design. Some more info on the design:

Officially licensed product of the National Hockey League Players Association.

Adult T-Shirt : Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL

: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie : Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL

: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12

Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 ﻿Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: ﻿Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL

﻿Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed by Athlete Logos.

Screened in the USA.

Shipping available to the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

To send it off, we’ll just hope to hear “Whoop whoop!” a whole lot more this season on home ice.