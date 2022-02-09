Morning Flurries: Recovering from the Break

Following their six-day layoff the Colorado Avalanche were back at practice in preparation for their next game. The team will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night so they will need to shake off the rust quickly. Nathan MacKinnon took the ice briefly at practice but did not participate in the team session. Head coach Jared Bednar indicated that MacKinnon still needs to clear concussion protocol and that they are hopeful for the game Sunday afternoon on the road against the Dallas Stars for his return.

Nathan MacKinnon could return to the Avalanche lineup when they play at the Stars on Sunday.



The forward will miss his fourth straight game because of a concussion and facial fracture sustained Jan. 26 when the Avalanche play the Lightning on Thursday.https://t.co/guXAv1NJZp — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) February 8, 2022

Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri enjoyed the All-Star game festivities in Las Vegas. Together with Central Division head coach Jared Bednar they had a good showing in the 3-on-3 competition. The Central Division beat the Atlantic Division 8-5 in the second semifinal contest. One of the highlight was this Makar to Kadri stretch pass which resulted in a goal.

In the final the Metropolitan Division prevailed as they beat the Central 5-3. Kadri scored another goal in this contest to finish with two goals and an assist. Makar scored two assists in the first game.

Here’s a fun video with both Kadri and Makar going over some of their other big moments in their career including overtime winning goals.

Since this was our guys' first #NHLAllStar Weekend, we wanted to ask them about some other first big moments!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MMLnUFCJSE — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 7, 2022

For subscribers to The Athletic an in-depth look at Cale Makar’s skating ability and how that helps him make such a dynamic impact on the ice.