Avalanche acquire Josh Manson from Anaheim Ducks

The Colorado Avalanche have begun their all in trade deadline push a week early, acquiring Defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks, in exchange for prospect Defenseman Drew Helleson, and a 2023 2nd Round pick, per Kevin Weekes of NHL Tonight. Anaheim will also retain 50% of the pending UFA’s $4.1m cap hit ($2,050,000).

Manson is a 30 year-old, Right Defenseman, who’s known for his physical play, and for defending his own blueline. In 8 seasons with the Ducks, Manson has compiled 113 goals in 453 games. He can jump into the play and chip in offense on occasion, having a 7 Goal 37 Point campaign in 2017-18, but don’t expect him to produce on a level like Samuel Girard these days, that’s not the meat of his game. Manson will really show his value on the defensive side of the puck, being one of the Ducks top hitters over the past few seasons. He has 1083 Hits and 500 Shot Blocks in his career, with 116 Hits and 45 Blocks this season alone.

Josh Manson, traded to COL, is a physical two-way defenceman who undermines much of his on-ice impact by putting his team on the penalty kill very frequently. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/JWeqJNho45 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 14, 2022

He figures to play a Bottom 4 pairing role on the right side for the Avs, beside either of Samuel Girard or Bowen Byram, and for the meantime, Ryan Murray and Jack Johnson. The Ducks played the New York Islanders in Long Island last night, where he scored his 4th Goal of the season. It is not known if Manson will be in the lineup for tomorrow night in Los Angeles against the Kings. The Ducks are currently on their New York road trip, so Manson would have to make a much longer journey to meet the team in LA, rather than being down the road from LA in Anaheim.

On the other hand, the Ducks get a promising defensive prospect in Drew Helleson, who is on the verge of turning pro after finishing his Junior season at Boston College this past weekend. Helleson had 4 Goals and 25 Points in 32 games this season for the BC Terriers, and many Avs fans were anticipating either an Entry-Level Contract, or a trade in the coming days. The latter occurred, and Helleson will now make his NHL debut with a webbed foot on his chest in the near future.