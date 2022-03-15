Trade Alert: Tyson Jost for Nico Sturm, one-for-one

Joe Sakic and the Colorado Avalanche are getting heavier as the days go by as they have traded forward Tyson Jost to the Minnesota Wild for Nico Sturm. It is a one-for-one trade that clears up some cap space for the Avalanche.

Tyson Jost is a former tenth overall pick and has been a fan favorite and heartwarmer since his NHL career began with Colorado. Who can forget how sweet his grandfather was in the crowd after Josty scored his first NHL goal. General Manager Joe Sakic and Tyson Jost had a conversation in the past that seemed to spur on some serious growth from Jost. Unfortunately, that has begun to fade. A change of scenery may be just what the young man needs. Avs fans will miss him and Tyson Tuesdays.

Worst Tyson Tuesday Ever — Carter Edmondson (@CarterEdmondson) March 15, 2022

Nico Sturm is a fourth-line player with a bigger frame at six-foot-three, two-hundred and nine pounds. Sturm also brings the ability to win more at the faceoff dot, something the Avalanche desperately needed. It’s not that faceoffs win games on a general basis; it’s that losing them in vulnerable situations loses you games. The Avs need to be better at winning draws when on the kill. Hopefully, Sturm can provide some relief in that regard.

Nico Sturm, traded to COL, has put up very solid results in quite sheltered fourth-line minutes. He's a couple years older than Jost but quite a bit cheaper as well. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/JdGBMdRPtX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 15, 2022

This trade looks like a solid deal for the Avalanche. They have effectively filled some holes in their lineup and freed up cap space ahead of the deadline. The Avalanche freed up 1.275M dollars in space by trading Jost for Sturn.