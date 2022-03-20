Morning Flurries: Trade Deadline Eve

The most anticipated 24 hours in the NHL is almost upon us as the rapidly approaching trade deadline is about to commence at 1pm MT on Monday afternoon. What will the Colorado Avalanche have in store? Any last moves or are they content with the several trades already made?

The Claude Giroux Sweepstakes are now over as Florida was his preferred destination and the Philadelphia Flyers found a deal that worked for both parties. Now we shall see if Joe Sakic has the appetite to add another rental forward.

FULL TRADE:



As per @frank_seravalli #TimeToHunt receive: Claude Giroux, 2024 5th round pick, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov.#BringItToBroad receive: Owen Tippett, 2024 1st round pick, 2023 3rd round pick and will retain 50% on the contract of Giroux pic.twitter.com/bSbCkpAO6n — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) March 19, 2022

Now, some Cale Makar appreciation from his three point outing in San Jose. Makar currently leads the NHL in goals with 22 and is second in points with 69 to Roman Josi’s 75.

Cale Makar (COL8) had a big night against SJ last night. He picked up a goal and two assists with a 68.3% expected goal share as the Avs won 5-3.



Here are his most notable plays and puck touches from last night. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/GDFcJhn1CC — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 19, 2022

Avalanche fan and founder of the Eurolanche David Puchovsky helped an 11-year old boy flee from Ukraine and reunite with his mother and siblings in Slovakia. The lovely Lauren Gardner profiled the story and plans to raise money for the family on NHL Network.

It’s stories like these that give us hope.



Thank you @Eurolanche for your kindness, compassion & inspiration during these scary times. Below is the link to help Hassan & his family. #NHLhttps://t.co/0IXGvjvJO7 pic.twitter.com/1hDrpr7u6G — Lauren Gardner (@LGRed) March 19, 2022

Over in the AHL, the prospects are keeping warm in case they are shipped out at the deadline. Jean-Luc Foudy scored a pair of goals for the Colorado Eagles in their weekend series with Pacific division leading Stockton Heat in which they split.