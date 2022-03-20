 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Trade Deadline Eve

Will the Colorado Avalanche make another move?

By Jackie Kay
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The most anticipated 24 hours in the NHL is almost upon us as the rapidly approaching trade deadline is about to commence at 1pm MT on Monday afternoon. What will the Colorado Avalanche have in store? Any last moves or are they content with the several trades already made?

The Claude Giroux Sweepstakes are now over as Florida was his preferred destination and the Philadelphia Flyers found a deal that worked for both parties. Now we shall see if Joe Sakic has the appetite to add another rental forward.

Now, some Cale Makar appreciation from his three point outing in San Jose. Makar currently leads the NHL in goals with 22 and is second in points with 69 to Roman Josi’s 75.

Avalanche fan and founder of the Eurolanche David Puchovsky helped an 11-year old boy flee from Ukraine and reunite with his mother and siblings in Slovakia. The lovely Lauren Gardner profiled the story and plans to raise money for the family on NHL Network.

Over in the AHL, the prospects are keeping warm in case they are shipped out at the deadline. Jean-Luc Foudy scored a pair of goals for the Colorado Eagles in their weekend series with Pacific division leading Stockton Heat in which they split.

Loading comments...