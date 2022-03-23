Artturi Lehkonen is making his Avalanche debut tonight

Many Avalanche fans are excited to see if newly acquired Arturri Lehkonen will get to play in his first game as a Colorado Avalanche tonight. He will inevitably hit the ice in burgundy but before today hasn’t been able to skate with the team due to not settling the details of his work visa. He has been spotted at morning skate which means he is good to go!

Artturi Lehkonen is on the ice, so he’s cleared for tonight. pic.twitter.com/lpOFvS50rw — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 23, 2022

It’s difficult to say just where Lehkonen fits into the current lineup with the ripple effects of Gabriel Landeskog’s absence. I do think he could boost Alex Newhook’s game even more than it already has this season. Moreover, he could reinvigorate a guy like JT Compher. Lehkonen is known for elevating linemates and playing a two-hundred-foot game, something the Avalanche were desperate for in the middle six.

I'm not exaggerating: Lehkonen has played almost every game this season and yet his results compared to his teammates look like this. pic.twitter.com/M8kaabu2Y4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022

Thankfully, the Avalanche legal team and respective governments settled this matter and got Lehkonen on the ice to face the Vancouver Canucks tonight. It was looking like his debut would be against the Flyers on Friday but kudos to the organization for getting things squared away.