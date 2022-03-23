Gameday Thread: Canucks vs. Avalanche (7:30 p.m.)

It’s Colorado Avalanche game day, and the Vancouver Canucks are in town! Mile High Hockey Is here to give you live updates and insight through the final whistle.
Newly acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen seemed to have his visa settled as we saw him hit the ice for morning skate. Since then, Peter Baugh informed Avs fandom that immigration details remain unsolved, and Lehkonen has a fifty-fifty chance of skating against the Canucks.
Artturi Lehkonen has been cleared to skate, but there are still immigration logistics to work out before he can play in a game. It’s 50-50 he plays tonight, Jared Bednar said.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 23, 2022
Andrew Cogliano will play.
Hopefully, we get to see him make his Avalanche debut, but if not, we will see Andrew Cogliano make his!
PROJECTED LINEUP
Valeri Nichushkin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
Andre Burakovsky - Nazem Kadri - Logan O’Connor
Alex Newhook - JT Compher - Artturi Lehkonen
Andrew Cogliano - Nico Sturm - Darren Helm
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Jack Johnson - Josh Manson
Kurtis MacDermid - Erik Johnson
Darcy Kuemper
Pavel Francouz
