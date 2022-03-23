Gameday Thread: Canucks vs. Avalanche (7:30 p.m.)

It’s Colorado Avalanche game day, and the Vancouver Canucks are in town! Mile High Hockey Is here to give you live updates and insight through the final whistle.

Newly acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen seemed to have his visa settled as we saw him hit the ice for morning skate. Since then, Peter Baugh informed Avs fandom that immigration details remain unsolved, and Lehkonen has a fifty-fifty chance of skating against the Canucks.

Artturi Lehkonen has been cleared to skate, but there are still immigration logistics to work out before he can play in a game. It’s 50-50 he plays tonight, Jared Bednar said.



Andrew Cogliano will play. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 23, 2022

Hopefully, we get to see him make his Avalanche debut, but if not, we will see Andrew Cogliano make his!

Follow the live feed here:

PROJECTED LINEUP

Valeri Nichushkin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky - Nazem Kadri - Logan O’Connor

Alex Newhook - JT Compher - Artturi Lehkonen

Andrew Cogliano - Nico Sturm - Darren Helm

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Jack Johnson - Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid - Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper

Pavel Francouz

