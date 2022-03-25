 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Byram slowly progressing

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • What exactly does Bowen Byram’s return mean for the Colorado Avalanche? The young blueliner was on the ice Wednesday and participated in morning skate. [The Athletic]
  • If you had one choice for the Norris Trophy winner who would you pick? It really is just between Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi and Cale Makar at this point, so we go through the various arguments. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Wednesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks was a little rough for officiating, so how do teams beat the Avalanche? Well, they cheat. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Speaking of the game, here’s a recap of the 3-1 loss to Vancouver. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Joining the Avalanche is a “great opportunity” for Andrew Cogliano. [Denver Post]

Down Below

