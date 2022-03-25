Morning Flurries: Byram slowly progressing

All Avalanche
- What exactly does Bowen Byram’s return mean for the Colorado Avalanche? The young blueliner was on the ice Wednesday and participated in morning skate. [The Athletic]
- If you had one choice for the Norris Trophy winner who would you pick? It really is just between Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi and Cale Makar at this point, so we go through the various arguments. [Mile High Hockey]
- Wednesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks was a little rough for officiating, so how do teams beat the Avalanche? Well, they cheat. [Mile High Hockey]
- Speaking of the game, here’s a recap of the 3-1 loss to Vancouver. [Mile High Hockey]
- Joining the Avalanche is a “great opportunity” for Andrew Cogliano. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- Grading the Eastern Conference’s trade deadline acquisitions. [Pensburgh]
- Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala wanted to play goalie while he was a kid and it was just because of Marc-Andre Fleury. Now, they’re teammates. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Five candidates to take over the Philadelphia Flyers captaincy from Claude Giroux. [Broad Street Hockey]
