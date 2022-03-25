Preview: GirWhox?

The Avalanche will be looking to end their three-game home stand with a bang, after a frustrating loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. The team will be looking for a spark offensively, after managing only one power play goal from Nazem Kadri. They’ll be expecting a new face in the lineup as well, as newly acquired winger Artturi Lehkonen is likely to make his Avalanche debut after missing Wednesday’s contest due to immigration logistics. Darcy Kuemper projects to take the net for the second consecutive game, and will look to hop back into the win column after allowing two goals on 26 shots to the Canucks.

Avs vs. Flyers When: 7:30 p.m. MST

Where: Ball Arena

TV: Altitude, NBCSP

Radio: FM 92.5, AM 950

Projected Lines:

Nichushkin (13) - MacKinnon (29) - Rantanen (96)

Lehkonen (62) - Kadri (91) - Burakovsky (95)

O’Connor (25) - Sturm (78) - Compher (37)

Cogliano (11) - Helm (43) - Aube-Kubel (16)

Toews (7) - Makar (8)

J. Johnson (3) - Manson (42)

MacDermid (56) - E. Johnson (6)

Kuemper (35)

Francouz (39)

Injury Report:

Lehkonen (immigration) - QUESTIONABLE

Byram (head) - DOUBTFUL

Girard (lower body) - OUT

Landeskog (knee) - OUT

Murray (hand) - OUT

It’s never easy saying goodbye to longtime faces of an organization, and like the Avalanche after the Matt Duchene trade, the Philadelphia Flyers are taking their first steps since the organization traded organizational legend Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers last Saturday. With that trade, (as well as the plethora of injuries to familiar faces), the Flyers will be icing some unfamiliar faces. The club will be heavily reliant on the likes of Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee, and Travis Konecny to carry the offense with all the roster turnover. Goaltender Carter Hart will start for the Flyers, after backup netminder Martin Jones backstopped the club to a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center Thursday evening.

Projected Lines:

van Riemsdyk (25) - Farabee (86) - Atkinson (89)

Willman (71) - Hayes (13) - Konecny (11)

Hodgson (42) - Frost (48) - Tippett (74)

Brown (38) - MacEwan (17)

Provorov (9) - York (45)

Sanheim (6) - Ristolainen (70)

Yandle (3) - Seeler (24)

Connauton (8)

Hart (79)

Jones (35)

Injury Report:

Lindblom (undisclosed) - QUESTIONABLE

Couturier (back) - OUT

Ellis (lower body) - OUT

Laughton (concussion) - OUT

Thompson (shoulder) OUT

Game Notes: