Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Flyers (7:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche might get to beat up on one of the NHL’s worst this Friday night, as they host the Philadelphia Flyers, a team that is playing just its fourth without longtime captain Claude Giroux.

Will the Avs hit a world record of goals in a hockey game? Can Artturi Lehkonen get multiple points in his Colorado debut? Maybe Cale Makar can score a really cool goal as well.

The Avalanche are coming off a weird defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, but that team has some actually good players and the Flyers have not a whole lot of that.

Projected Lines:

Nichushkin (13) - MacKinnon (29) - Rantanen (96)

Lehkonen (62) - Kadri (91) - Burakovsky (95)

O’Connor (25) - Sturm (78) - Compher (37)

Cogliano (11) - Helm (43) - Aube-Kubel (16)

Toews (7) - Makar (8)

J. Johnson (3) - Manson (42)

MacDermid (56) - E. Johnson (6)

Pavel Francouz will be getting the start.

The Tweets