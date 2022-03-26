Reliving the Nathan MacKinnon carb debocle

While the offseason for the Colorado Avalanche started too soon in the 2021 season after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games, it came with some funny “revelations” for the Avs star center.

After Nikita Zadorov was traded, he talked about how Nathan MacKinnon was very strict on his diet which included no carbs and sugars for himself and the team.

This excerpt from a Russian interview where Zadorov talks about Nathan Mackinnon is pretty… I don’t know, inspiring? Eye-opening? The literal price of greatness. pic.twitter.com/5HiHAvnVnC — Joel Klettke (@JoelKlettke) August 3, 2021

This of course caused the hockey world to laugh and chuckle at the thought of MacKinnon enforcing such guidelines on the team. There were several funny jokes that floated around hockey twitter that lasted all summer long. This included the following tweet that we have as a bot in our Slack channel that is too funny to skip over:

Nathan MacKinnon walks in on his teammates doing cocaine:



“That better not be sugar” — The Ref␈ (@BestNHLRef) August 5, 2021

MacKinnon put those statements made by Zadorov to rest by the time preseason came around, as he was certainly aware of the comments made by his former Russian teammate.

MacKinnon: “Big Z is a bit of a donkey. I saw all of the memes. That got a little out of hand. I’m a regular guy. I’m not crazy. I get In-N-Out after games.” pic.twitter.com/IgeBCdaNE8 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 16, 2021

The Temptation of Nathan MacKinnon:



An In-N-Out Story pic.twitter.com/B1weYeT2sy — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) September 17, 2021

As a native Californian (yes yes, I know, but I’ve been in Colorado since 2008 and was here before the majority of other Californians), I do love the fact that he does go to In-N-Out after games and need to find him there afterwards sometime. Side note, it is the best burger chain and I am dying on that biased hill.

Regardless, the nearest In-N-Out to Ball Arena is in Lakewood just 10 minutes away. Maybe try your luck there one night after a game to see him pass by with a Double-Double in hand. We’ll see if those worries are really put to rest then, but at least in the moment it was a humorous offseason for MacKinnon and the Avalanche.