Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche at Wild (4:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche are up north to face the divisional rival Minnesota Wild in a Sunday matinee. This should no doubt be a fun one after the Wild had to use overtime to earn a comeback win over the Columbus Blue Jackets less than 24 hours prior to facing the league’s best.
It’s also the first matchup since the Tyson-Jost-for-Nico-Sturm trade, so at least we have that.
Projected Avalanche lineup:
Valeri Nichushkin—Nathan MacKinnon—Mikko Rantanen
Andre Burakovsky—Nazem Kadri—J.T. Compher
Alex Newhook—Nico Sturm—Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano—Darren Helm—Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Devon Toews—Cale Makar
Jack Johnson—Josh Manson
Kurtis MacDermid—Erik Johnson
Darcy Kuemper is your projected starter, but you just never know who might be in between the pipes.
Projected Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Dmitry Kulikov—Alex Goligoski
Cam Talbot will be starting in net for the Wild.
