Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche at Wild (4:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche are up north to face the divisional rival Minnesota Wild in a Sunday matinee. This should no doubt be a fun one after the Wild had to use overtime to earn a comeback win over the Columbus Blue Jackets less than 24 hours prior to facing the league’s best.

It’s also the first matchup since the Tyson-Jost-for-Nico-Sturm trade, so at least we have that.

Projected Avalanche lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin—Nathan MacKinnon—Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky—Nazem Kadri—J.T. Compher

Alex Newhook—Nico Sturm—Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano—Darren Helm—Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Devon Toews—Cale Makar

Jack Johnson—Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid—Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper is your projected starter, but you just never know who might be in between the pipes.

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Dmitry Kulikov—Alex Goligoski

Cam Talbot will be starting in net for the Wild.

The Tweets