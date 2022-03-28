 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Rantanen worried about criticizing referees

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • After the Colorado Avalanche were beaten in overtime by the Minnesota Wild, winger Mikko Rantanen was clearly displeased with some decisions by the game’s officials, but really wanted to avoid making any specific statements after everything was said and done.
  • Speaking of the game, here’s a tidy recap in case you missed the 3-2 loss to the divisional rivals. [Mile High Hockey]
  • We briefly revisited the carbohydrate debacle involving Nathan MacKinnon over the weekend. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Ever wonder why the Avalanche players wear their numbers? Well The Athletic’s Peter Baugh has the information for you. [The Athletic]
  • Why Kurtis MacDermid’s goals are relished by his teammates. [Denver Post]

Down Below

