Morning Flurries: Rantanen worried about criticizing referees

All Avalanche
- After the Colorado Avalanche were beaten in overtime by the Minnesota Wild, winger Mikko Rantanen was clearly displeased with some decisions by the game’s officials, but really wanted to avoid making any specific statements after everything was said and done.
Mikko Rantanen doesn't seem pleased with the officiating: "If I comment too much I'll be in big trouble."— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 28, 2022
- Speaking of the game, here’s a tidy recap in case you missed the 3-2 loss to the divisional rivals. [Mile High Hockey]
- We briefly revisited the carbohydrate debacle involving Nathan MacKinnon over the weekend. [Mile High Hockey]
- Ever wonder why the Avalanche players wear their numbers? Well The Athletic’s Peter Baugh has the information for you. [The Athletic]
- Why Kurtis MacDermid’s goals are relished by his teammates. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the very, very, very bad Montreal Canadiens over the weekend. Lol. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Mo Seider has taken the Calder Trophy odds from Detroit Red Wings teammate Lucas Raymond. [Winging It In Motown]
- It’s going to be the Boston Pride against the Connecticut Whale for the Isobel Cup Final. The Ice Garden has all the coverage you need. [The Ice Garden]
Loading comments...