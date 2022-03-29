Morning Flurries: Sakic makes case for Makar to win Norris Trophy

Sakic also couldn’t resist giving his thoughts on why his prized defenseman Cale Makar should win the Norris Trophy.

“I don’t know that I really have to state it, just go watch him play five games in a row and you’ll see. He’s just an amazing player and you know why? He’s not just offensive, he’s a good defender as well and he can be physical. He’s a tough guy to play against. He’s so elusive, so smart with the puck. He just drives the play. One of the things we like most about him, and he’s a young guy, but he’s consistent. It’s every game.”