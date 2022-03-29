Morning Flurries: Sakic makes case for Makar to win Norris Trophy

All Avalanche
- While at the annual GM meeting in Florida, Colorado Avalanche boss Joe Sakic made some rare public comments about the moves made at the trade deadline, his confidence in the team heading into the playoffs, and roster construction both now and in the future.
GM Joe Sakic talked about the maturity and urgency he is seeing in the Avalanche, and more in a Q&A with
Sakic also couldn’t resist giving his thoughts on why his prized defenseman Cale Makar should win the Norris Trophy.
“I don’t know that I really have to state it, just go watch him play five games in a row and you’ll see. He’s just an amazing player and you know why? He’s not just offensive, he’s a good defender as well and he can be physical. He’s a tough guy to play against. He’s so elusive, so smart with the puck. He just drives the play. One of the things we like most about him, and he’s a young guy, but he’s consistent. It’s every game.”
- The Avalanche put out a fun little video with many of the guys admitting to their daily screen time.
Based on these answers, we are led to believe that Bowen Byram is running the Avs social media channels
- Newly acquired Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen finally cleared immigration and is expected to play against the Calgary Flames tonight. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- Sad news was announced last night about the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. [Silver Seven Sens]
- Mikhail Maltsev crafted this slick power play goal en route to a 4-0 Colorado Eagles win over the San Jose Barracuda. Hunter Miska with the 20 save shutout as well.
How fun is this Maltsev PPG:
- It was a wild night in Chicago as the Buffalo Sabres erased a four-goal deficit to win 6-5 over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Timeline of events to lead to the @BuffaloSabres win:
CHI scores four straight goals
BUF scores four straight goals
CHI takes the lead
Alex Tuch ties the game with 2:14 remaining
Tage Thompson nets the go-ahead goal in the final 12 seconds
: #NHLStats:
