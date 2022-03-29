 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Sakic makes case for Makar to win Norris Trophy

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Edmonton Oilers v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

  • While at the annual GM meeting in Florida, Colorado Avalanche boss Joe Sakic made some rare public comments about the moves made at the trade deadline, his confidence in the team heading into the playoffs, and roster construction both now and in the future.

Sakic also couldn’t resist giving his thoughts on why his prized defenseman Cale Makar should win the Norris Trophy.

“I don’t know that I really have to state it, just go watch him play five games in a row and you’ll see. He’s just an amazing player and you know why? He’s not just offensive, he’s a good defender as well and he can be physical. He’s a tough guy to play against. He’s so elusive, so smart with the puck. He just drives the play. One of the things we like most about him, and he’s a young guy, but he’s consistent. It’s every game.”

  • The Avalanche put out a fun little video with many of the guys admitting to their daily screen time.

Down Below

  • Sad news was announced last night about the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. [Silver Seven Sens]
  • Mikhail Maltsev crafted this slick power play goal en route to a 4-0 Colorado Eagles win over the San Jose Barracuda. Hunter Miska with the 20 save shutout as well.

