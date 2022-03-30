Morning Flurries: Tyson Jost having fresh start in Minnesota

All Avalanche
- Tyson Jost is getting settled in with his new team in Minnesota, getting a fresh new start after the whirlwind of the trade deadline week. [The Athletic]
- Oops, Nathan MacKinnon might be out a while because of the fight against Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild earlier this week. [Mile High Hockey]
- Social media dealings vary for Colorado Avalanche players on the move. [Gazette]
Down Below
- Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melynk passed away on Monday and he leaves a complicated legacy. [The Athletic]
- The World Cup of Hockey in 2024 will just be countries competing against each other, no more Team North America or Team Europe.
Bill Daly says the next World Cup of Hockey in 2024 won’t have a Team North America youngsters team nor a Team Europe. The event will go back to a traditional field. Countries only.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 29, 2022
- What to watch in the final month of the NHL regular season. [ESPN]
- Is it surprising to you that the Washington Capitals are creeping into the Cup conversation? It feels surprising. [Sportsnet]
- The GMs are doing their little cabal meeting down in Florida and they’re continuing to focus on ways to make the game less fun, such as extending the salary cap into the playoffs. [The Athletic]
- Every now and again a super interesting article about a thing you probably never thought about pops up and it’s a real delight. Like this article about how colorblind NHL players see the game. It’s so interesting! [FiveThirtyEight]
